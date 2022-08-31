Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation.

In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31) on YouTube, The Game was asked about the rap game and he ran down a list of artists he likes and how today's rap generation views them. When it came to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he said that he is this generation's Tupac Shakur and explained why.

"NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac of this generation," he said at the 15-minute mark in the video below. "Sometimes when you see an 18-year-old say 'NBA YoungBoy is better than Tupac,' it's not because he actually is or that Tupac is better than NBA YoungBoy. It's just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/Lebron James thing, it's different eras of greatness."

The Drillmatic creator cited different levels of greatness exist for different eras and added that today's rap fans can relate more to YB than Tupac, so let the New Orleans rapper get the love now.

"You should just appreciate them now, because an 18-year-old cannot appreciate or relate to Tupac," he explained. "Why would you expect him to relate to Tupac over NBA YoungBoy?"

The Game is not the only one who thinks YB is this generation’s Tupac Shakur.

In October of 2019, fellow rapper Trippie Redd took it even further and suggested that NBA YoungBoy was Tupac Shakur reincarnated. The 2018 XXL Freshman jumped on Instagram Live and proclaimed YoungBoy is Tupac. "Believe or not, love me or hate me, YoungBoy is Tupac, man," he told his viewers before laughing.

We don’t know if Trippie was trolling his fans, but some people thought he was joking. Nevertheless, there is a growing sentiment among fans of YoungBoy Never Broke Again that he is the Tupac Shakur of this generation.

Watch The Game Talk About NBA YoungBoy Being the Tupac Shakur of This Generation Below