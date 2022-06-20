Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive.

On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the images. Some people even presumed the photos were never seen before. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.

"Tupac has too many fresh pictures. It’s starting to get suspicious," reads one tweet that has over 160,000 likes.

"One day, the person behind Tupac’s account will post a picture of him holding iPhone 13," another Twitter user captioned a photo of Tupac in the 1992 film Juice.

"Tupac died in 1990s and the were no quality pictures like this," someone else added.

While many people were puzzled by the freshness of the photos, not everyone was feeding into the conspiracy. One person pointed out that the images were likely photoshopped or edited with software to make them look higher quality than the original image. They provided a side-by-side example of an old black-and-white photo of Tupac that has since been enhanced.

"You'll let Tupac rest, it's all Photoshop," the Twitter user captioned the post.

Tupac Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, after being shot in a drive-by on the Las Vegas strip on Sept. 7, 1996, while sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW driven by Suge Knight.

Since his passing, conspiracy theories have run rampant in regard to whether or not the rapper faked his own death. Suge Knight has said on multiple occasions that Tupac is still alive. In 2018, Suge Knight's son claimed Tupac is alive and living in Malaysia. Last year, a documentary titled 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC explored the possibility that Tupac escaped the University Medical Center in Las Vegas with the use of a body double and relocated to New Mexico.

See more tweets from people marveling over mostly digitally enhanced Tupac photos below.