Tupac Shakur’s ‘Changes’ Lyrics

Tupac Shakur's "Changes" arrived posthumously in 1998, two years after his tragic death in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996. The track, which features Talent, appears on Tupac's Greatest Hits album and represents socioeconomic struggles for Black America. The socially conscious anthem peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 23, 1999.

On the song, which is equal parts heartfelt and heartbreaking, Tupac also debates the suicidal thoughts he has about the conditions of politics and society that affect the Black community—especially Black men. With bars placed over soulful piano keys, while Talent holds down the melodic chorus, the California-bred rapper delivers the perfect song to sum up the times on subject matter that is still relevant over 20 years later.

Fast forward to 2021, "Changes" has integrated itself into the meme culture on TikTok with the well-known bar "I see no changes" marking the comedic lack of progression within the government, relationships and body goals.

Check out the lyrics to Tupac Shakur's "Changes" below.

INTRO: Talent

Ooh, yeah (Ooh)

(Come on, come on)

VERSE 1: Tupac Shakur

I see no changes, wake up in the morning and I ask myself

Is life worth livin'? Should I blast myself?

I'm tired of bein' poor and, even worse, I'm Black

My stomach hurts so I'm lookin' for a purse to snatch

Cops give a damn about a negro

Pull the trigger, kill a nigga, he's a hero

"Give the crack to the kids, who the hell cares?

One less hungry mouth on the welfare"

First ship ’em dope and let ’em deal to brothers

Give ’em guns, step back, watch ’em kill each other

"It's time to fight back," that's what Huey said

Two shots in the dark, now Huey's dead

I got love for my brother

But we can never go nowhere unless we share with each other

We gotta start makin' changes

Learn to see me as a brother instead of two distant strangers

And that's how it's supposed to be

How can the Devil take a brother if he's close to me? Uh

I'd love to go back to when we played as kids

But things change, and that's the way it is

CHORUS: Talent

(Come on, come on)

That's just the way it is (Changes)

Things will never be the same

That's just the way it is (That's the way it is, what?)

Aww, yeah, yeah (Hear me)

(Oh my, oh my, come on, come on)

That's just the way it is (That's just the way it is, the way it is)

Things will never be the same

(Never be the same, yeah, yeah, yeah, aww, yeah)

That's just the way it is (Way it is)

Aww, yeah (Come on, come on)

VERSE 2: Tupac Shakur & Talent

I see no changes, all I see is racist faces

Misplaced hate makes disgrace to races

We under, I wonder what it takes to make this

One better place, let's erase the wasted

Take the evil out the people, they'll be actin' right

’Cause both Black and White are smokin' crack tonight

And the only time we chill is when we kill each other (Kill each other)

It takes skill to be real, time to heal each other

And although it seems heaven-sent

We ain't ready to see a Black president, uh (Oh, ooh)

It ain't a secret, don't conceal the fact

The penitentiary's packed and it's filled with Blacks

But some things will never change (Never change)

Try to show another way, but you stayin' in the dope game (Ooh)

Now tell me, what's a mother to do?

Bein' real don't appeal to the brother in you (Yeah)

You gotta operate the easy way

"I made a G today," but you made it in a sleazy way

Sellin' crack to the kids (Oh, oh), "I gotta get paid" (Oh)

Well, hey, well that's the way it is

CHROUS: Talent

(Come on, come on)

That's just the way it is (Changes)

Things will never be the same

That's just the way it is (That's the way it is, what?)

Aww, yeah (Hear me)

(Oh my, oh my, come on, come on)

That's just the way it is (That's just the way it is, the way it is)

Things will never be the same

(Never be the same, yeah, yeah, yeah, aww, yeah)

That's just the way it is (Way it is)

Aww, yeah (Aww, yeah, aww, yeah)

INTERLUDE: Tupac Shakur

We gotta make a change

It's time for us as a people to start makin' some changes

Let's change the way we eat

Let's change the way we live

And let's change the way we treat each other

You see, the old way wasn't workin'

So it's on us to do what we gotta do to survive

VERSE 3: Tupac Shakur & Talent

And still I see no changes, can't a brother get a little peace?

It's war on the streets and the war in the Middle East (Ooh, yeah)

Instead of war on poverty

They got a war on drugs so the police can bother me

And I ain't never did a crime I ain't have to do

But now I'm back with the facts, givin' it back to you (Ooh)

Don't let ’em jack you up, back you up

Crack you up and pimp-smack you up

You gotta learn to hold your own

They get jealous when they see you with your mobile phone

But tell the cops they can't touch this

I don't trust this, when they try to rush, I bust this

That's the sound of my tool, you say it ain't cool

My mama didn't raise no fool (Oh)

And as long as I stay Black, I gotta stay strapped

And I never get to lay back

'Cause I always got to worry ’bout the payback

Some buck that I roughed up way back

Comin' back after all these years

"Rat-a-tat-tat-tat-tat," that's the way it is

CHORUS: Talent & Tupac Shakur

(Uh)

That's just the way it is (Just the way it is, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Things will never be the same (Yeah)

That's just the way it is (The way it is)

Aww, yeah (Some things will never change, oh my)

(I'm tryna make a change)

(You're my brother, you're my sister, yeah)

That's just the way it is (The way it is, the way it is)

Things will never be the same (You're my brother, you're my sister)

That's just the way it is, aww, yeah

Some things'll never change

Take a look below to find the video for Tupac's "Changes" featuring Talent.

See 11 of the Best Posthumous Hip-Hop Albums,

Ranked