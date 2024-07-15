Snoop Dogg Opens S.W.E.D. Dispensary Store and Honors Tupac Shakur Through Cannabis Products

Snoop Dogg opened his S.W.E.D. marijuana dispensary store over the weekend and is honoring the late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur through limited edition cannabis products.

Snoop Dogg Pays Homage to Tupac Shakur Through Cannabis Items

On Monday (July 15), Forbes reported on Snoop Dogg opening his first licensed cannabis dispensary store in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 14). The full name of the rapper's brick-and-mortar is S.W.E.D. A Snoop Dogg Store. The acronym stands for Smoke Weed Everyday. In the store, eager buyers can choose from a selection of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and more.

The S.W.E.D. shop is carrying a limited edition of Snoop's Death Row Cannabis products that honors his good friend and Death Row Records colleague Tupac Shakur's legacy. The rapper's cannabis company went to Instagram later that day and confirmed the claim by posting a picture of an article written on Beard Bros Media, which can be seen below. In February of 2022, the 52-year-rhymer bought Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group. Snoop launched his Death Row Cannabis business in 2023.

This is the second Snoop family business venture announced this year. Back in May, Snoop's wife Shantae Broadus opened a new strip club in downtown Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg Talks About Tupac Shakur Passing Him His First Blunt

In an Instagram post shared by his Death Row Cannabis business on July 5, Snoop Dogg spoke about Tupac passing him his first blunt in 1993 at a rap party for the movie Poetic Justice. The footage comes from the rapper's speech at Tupac Shakur's posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Tupac is the one who got Snoop Dogg smoking blunts," Snoop Dogg stated in the clip below.

In his speech, Uncle Snoop also spoke about what he most loved about Tupac, like his compassion for others and fashion style, to name a few. Tupac died from injuries he suffered as a result of a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996.

