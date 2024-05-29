Snoop Dogg’s Wife Opens Los Angeles Strip Club

Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus is the proud owner of a new strip club in downtown Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg's Wife Launches L.A. Gentleman's Club

Snoop Dogg and his wife are known to be shrewd businesspeople. And now the latter has hopped into the strip club business by opening her own establishment in L.A. Called the Player's Club, Mrs. Broadus opened the location, which is on S. Main Street, on Wednesday (May 29), with auditions taking place over the last few days. Of course, Snoop Dogg has been assisting with the advertising.

"Today, auditions for Player's Club—Boss Lady's Player's Club. Yeah, my wife's s**t," Snoop says in one ad that can be seen below. "Show up and show out. The best of the best."

Rappers and Strip Clubs

Strip clubs have played a huge part in hip-hop culture over the years, especially in the South. In the early 2000s and since then, Atlanta strip clubs have been a major hub for breaking new music. Artists like Jeezy, Future and others have all had their early careers boosted by their music being played in strip clubs. Artists aren't just attending these venues. Akinyele, of "Put It in Your Mouth Fame," has owned multiple strip clubs including the famed King of Diamonds in Miami. In 2023, 2 Chainz purchased a strip club in Atlanta called Candyland.

Check out Snoop Dogg's advertisement for the Player's Club below.

Watch Snoop Dogg Plug His Wife's New Strip Club