Snoop Dogg’s Upcoming 2024 Olympics Content Will Be Must-See TV

Snoop Dogg is arguably the most famous rapper on the planet, and the hip-hop icon will get a chance to show his sports-loving side on a world stage when he joins NBC's team coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics next month.

This will be Snoop's second time teaming up with Peacock for the Olympics coverage. In 2021, the rapper and comedian Kevin Hart gave funny commentary about the 2021 Olympics on a show called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. However, this time around, Snoop will actually be at the Olympics, which take place next month. He is already warming up. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials are currently taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and Snoop has been a participant and narrating the action.

On Sunday (June 23), Snoop participated in a 200-meter trial. Wearing a shirt paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant, Snoop clocked in a time of 34.44. "That ain't bad," the 52-year-old rapper said in the video below after seeing his official time.

Snoop also commanded the mic during the steeplechase, where he provided hilarious commentary.

"We ’bout to see, now. They ’bout to dipping, ripping, riding and slipping, and hopefully not sliding," Snoop rhymes.

"Oh, they coming behind him seven, eight deep like roaches," Snoop later quips.

This is just the beginning. The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 24.

Check out Snoop Dogg participating in and covering the 2024 Olympic trials in Oregon below.

Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200 Meters

Watch Snoop Dogg Commentating the Steeplechase