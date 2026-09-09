Swayvo Twain, Son of D’Angelo and Angie Stone, Cast as The Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg Biopic

Swayvo Twain, son of the late D'Angelo and the late Angie Stone, has been cast as The Notorious B.I.G. in the forthcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), Variety confirmed the rapper/actor (whose real name is Michael D'Angelo Archer II) had been chosen for the role, while rapper G Perico was also cast in the film as Snoop's early mentor Big Reecie Cup.

"It’s all good baby, BABYYY," Swayvo wrote in an Instagram post when the news was announced.

The 29-year-old joins a cast that includes Camron Jones (Panic) as Tupac Shakur, Lauren London as Snoop's late mother, Algee Smith (Euphoria) as Warren G, Myles Bullock Be (BMF) as Dr. Dre and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss in the lead role as Snoop.

In a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop was asked why he picked Daviss to portray him.

"Jonathan is the whole thing," he said. "He's a dynamic actor. He's a great spirit and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better."

Snoop will be produced by Brian Grazer (8 Mile) and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) for Universal Pictures. The project also marks the first film under Death Row Pictures' overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

Check out Swayvo's video reacting to the movie role below.

Watch Swayvo Twain React to Getting the Role of The Notorious B.I.G.

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