The Notorious B.I.G.'s son Christopher Wallace Jr. is challenging a late amendment to his grandmother Voletta Wallace's will, claiming it improperly cut him and his sister T'yanna out of her estate.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 20), CJ filed a petition challenging the amendment, which was signed just 15 days before Voletta's death on Feb. 15, 2025. He claims the change raises questions about whether it accurately reflected his grandmother's wishes.

Voletta's original 2020 will reportedly divided her collection of furs, jewelry, Biggie's music awards, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, property in Jamaica and other assets between CJ and T'yanna, with some items going to Voletta's brother. The will also reportedly directed Voletta's interest in the company managing Biggie's estate to her foundation.

Following Biggie's death in 1997, Voletta acquired a 50 percent interest in the company overseeing her son's estate. She managed the business alongside Biggie's widow, Faith Evans, until her death.

CJ claims the amendment signed shortly before Voletta died removed her grandchildren as beneficiaries and named Big's former manager, Wayne Barrow, as executor of her estate.

In his filing, CJ raised concerns about his grandmother's condition at the time the amendment was executed. He claims Voletta's health had significantly declined, that she was taking numerous medications and was frequently confined to bed. He also questioned the signatures on the document, arguing they appear "facially inconsistent" with Voletta's signatures and should be examined by an expert.

CJ is asking the court to invalidate the amendment and immediately remove Barrow as executor.

The legal dispute comes after Barrow recently scored a victory against Faith, with a judge ruling that she must provide him access to Voletta's portion of profits from the Biggie trust.

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