Hip-Hop Showed Out for Voletta Wallace at Her Funeral With Guests Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Mase and More

Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, Ma$e and others showed up to pay respects at the funeral for The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace.

On Wednesday (March 12), Biggie's mom was laid to rest following her death at the age of 78 in February. The homegoing service took place at the same location as Biggie's funeral ceremony, Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, and was attended by Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, Ma$e, Biggie's ex-wife R&B singer Faith Evans, King Combs, Biggie's children, T'yanna and CJ and others. Photos captured from the event, which can be seen below, show everyone posing for pictures, appearing to be in good spirits, despite the circumstances.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter was also present.

Voletta Wallace died on Feb. 21 in Stroudsburg, Pa. Monroe County Coroner, Thomas Yanac, confirmed to XXL that Wallace had been in hospice care leading up to her death, which was the result of natural causes. Ms. Wallace's family released a statement about the passing on Instagram.

"We suffered a tremendous loss today," the statement reads. "Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss. Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, prayers and condolences in this difficult time."

Biggie's mom played a critical role in keeping the rapper's name alive after his 1997 murder and reportedly helped raise his estate's worth from $10 million after his death to upwards of $100 million. A week after Ms. Wallace's passing, it was reported that Biggie's publishing and publicity rights were to be sold for $100 million to $150 million.

