Jim Jones Holds Nothing Back on Cam’ron and Mase Beef, Making The Diplomats and At the Church Steps Album

Jim Jones has solidified himself as one of the rap game's most consistent rappers with an ever-evolving pen and a keen ear for quality. Capo is also equally known for his full-steam-ahead approach to any type of controversy. On the release day for his new album, At the Church Steps, the Bronx-born, Harlem-bred MC speaks with XXL about how the LP relates to his 20-year journey in hip-hop, his very public beef with Cam'ron and Ma$e and much more.

In the year that marks the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, On My Way to Church, Jim Jones dropped At the Church Steps last Friday (Feb. 28) in very much the same vein. When asked where his latest LP ranks among his entire catalog, Jimmy references the current issues with fellow Dipset cofounder Cam'ron and explains why this project is an example of what goes around, comes around.

"It's up there with the first one as a matter of fact," Jones tells XXL in the video below. "You know, the first one is your rawest album. That's your first bit of gettin' out the street or whatever your circumstances was. But lately, whatever's been going on in the media, or whatever y'all be seeing, has a lot to do with the beginning of my journey. It's like a full-circle moment, in a way, when it comes to the music and the sound of the music."

Despite the on-again beef with Cam'ron, which often finds Killa diminishing Jim Jones' pivotal role in establishing the legacy of The Diplomats, Jimmy delves into his opinion on why Cam's words should be a lesson in futility.

"I could never be discredited," Capo explains. "I made The Diplomats. I was never an artist, I am The Diplomats. Cam is Cam. Diplomats was us. That s**t started at my house. I wasn't they artist. I'm a CEO, I'm a partner. I'm a one-fourth member of that s**t. That s**t started with me, period. Hands down."

Elsewhere in the lively conversation, Jim Jones has plenty to say about Ma$e, who certainly seems to be enjoying the spat between the two former Dipset brethren.

"Ma$e need to go on a diet," Jomo snaps laughingly. "He need to get his life together. He need to go to the doctor and get a physical. He looks terrible. Bad-body, back-ass ni**a. Ni**a look big around the neck, waist look crazy. I'm body-shaming this ni**a. He need to get his sh*t together. Go on the treadmill, do some pushups, do somethin'. Especially if you're playin' with me."

Watch Jim Jones pull no punches in his conversation with XXL that also includes updates on his recently ramped-up working relationship with Ye, being trolled by 50 Cent, working with rap's up-and-comers and plenty more.

Watch Jim Jones' XXL Interview