50 Cent Calls Jim Jones Delusional for Jim Saying He Has More Hit Records Than Most New York Rappers

50 Cent thinks Jim Jones is delusional because Jim claimed he has more hit records than most of the rappers in New York in a new interview.

50 Cent Thinks Jim Jones Is Off His Rocker

On Friday (Feb. 28), Fif weighed in on Capo's recent comments on The Breakfast Club where Jim insisted most rappers in New York would have a problem going against him in a Verzuz battle because he has more hits than most of them.

"Delusional JoMo only got one song, Ballin written by Max B," Fif captioned the clip on Instagram below. "Da f**k he think he @aboogievsartist F**king PUNK!"

Fif's comments come after Capo appeared on The Breakfast Club on Thursday (Feb. 27), where he chopped it up about his new album, At the Church Steps, his viral meeting with Ye, beef with Cam'ron and more. When the topic of Dipset's 2021 Verzuz battle with The Lox was brought up, Jones pumped up his solo catalog.

"What's up? Who wanna do a Verzuz with me right now," Jones said at the 43:10 timestamp of the video below. "I love all my brothers in New York, but you can pull ’em up. It don't matter who it is. I got a real catalog and I just had a gold record last year. We can go back, I got 20 records for every year."

"I got more solo records than most of them that really hit. Remember that," Capo continued. "I got a lot of gold singles. I got some action. It's gonna be hard for a lot of people from New York to win."

When 50 Cent's name was brought up as a possible opponent, Jones turned sour.

"I don't want to do nothing with that sucka," Jones said.

50 Cent and Jim Jones Trade Shots

50 Cent and Jim Jones' newfound feud erupted after 50 appeared on Cam'ron's It Is What It Is podcast last December and addressed getting Jones to perform with him while Dipset was frayed in the mid-2000s. Jones responded to the interview by saying 50 and Cam were on his johnson during an sit-down with Justin Laboy a few days later, which led to a back-and-forth between 50 and Jomo.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Check out Jim Jones' comments on The Breakfast Club and 50 Cent's response below.

Watch Jim Jones Insist He Has More Hits Than Most New York Rappers

See 50 Cent's Response to Jim Jones

50 Cent calls Jim Jones delusional. 50cent/Instagram loading...