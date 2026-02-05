50 Cent Hilariously Trolls Diddy and Ja Rule in DoorDash Commercial

50 Cent, the undisputed king of trolling, proves it yet again in his new DoorDash commercial by hilariously poking fun at his rap rivals, Diddy and Ja Rule.

On Thursday (Feb. 5), 50 Cent shared on his social media accounts his new commercial for food delivery app DoorDash. In the ad, titled "Beef 101," which can be viewed below, the New York rhymer acknowledges that he's been called the "King of the Trolls" and he's quite flattered by the compliment. But Fif says he's turned a new leaf and will no longer engage in trolling.

50 then presents a red DoorDash bag to reveal its contents inside as he asserts that he would never bring "beef" to a DoorDash commercial.

"I mean, who would do something like that?" he asks. "Delivering quality beef, it's more of an art than science."

50 Cent pulls out a bag of cheese puffs, which seemingly is nod to his rival Sean "Diddy" Combs (formerly known as Puffy). As you may know, the G-Unit leader produced a Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, detailing the Bad Boy Records founder's sex crimes case. "Don't want to be too obvious," he teases.

The Power co-creator then pulls out a variety pack of hair combs. "Oh, they sell combs," Fif quips. "What a coincidence."

50 also takes out an alarm clock and jokingly states that he is always on time, which is a clear reference to his longtime rap rival Ja Rule and his 2001 hit, "Always on Time."

Near the end, 50 delivers a subtle yet brilliant jab when he pulls out a bottle of his Branson Cognac and says his liquor ages for "four years or 50 months," which is a reference to the amount of time Diddy was sentenced to prison back in October for his sex crimes.

In a press release, 50 Cent called his partnership with DoorDash "authentic" and said his commercial highlights his personal love for beef.

"I've always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start," he said. "They've got everything you need, and just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves."

Even in his press release, 50 Cent is jokingly trolling us.

See 50 Cent Hilariously Troll Diddy and Ja Rule in His New DoorDash Commercial

