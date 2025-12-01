Never-Before-Seen Video of Diddy Debating With His Lawyers About His Sex Crimes Case Appears in 50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries

Never-before-seen video of Diddy debating with his lawyers about strategy in his sex crimes case in the days leading up to his arrest last September will appear in 50 Cent's new documentary about the disgraced music mogul.

On Monday (Dec. 1), 50 Cent and producer Alex Stapleton sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their upcoming Diddy docuseries titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, out Dec. 2 on Netflix. Fif is the executive producer of the film.

"Y'all are not working together the right way," Diddy says in the new clip, which will appear in the new doc. "We're losing."

"It was surprising that he actually filmed it," 50 Cent said.

50 Cent and Diddy have had a longstanding beef, which has publicly seemed somewhat one-sided since Fif has gone after Diddy in countless posts on social media over the years. When asked if the new doc was made just because 50 has a grudge against the Bad Boy Records founder, he shot down the accusation.

"What they consider a pre-existing beef, right, for 20 years, right, is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping or I looked at it like he was like, it was like a tester," 50 explained. "Like, 'Maybe you'll come play with me,' type of thing, right? And it's not personal."

Alex made it clear that Sean Combs: The Reckoning isn't a film dedicated to airing out everyone's issues with Diddy.

"I think it's important to also let people know that the show is not completely the perspectives of people that did not like Sean," she shares. "We weren't trying to just get the highlights, the salacious details. You know, that the real goal was to storytell, and not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project."

50 Cent also set the record straight that if he didn't step up to voice his opinion against Diddy's wrongdoings that it would appear as if hip-hop supported what Diddy did to his victims.

"If I didn't say anything, you would interpret that as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors," he continued. "There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say ’cause that mind your business or let me not say nothing about nothing or those things. It would allow the entire culture to register as if they're for that behavior."

Last October, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of three more charges including two on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

The four-part series debuts Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Watch Never-Before-Seen Video of Diddy Ahead of His Arrest for Sex Crimes