50 Cent to Invest $124 Million in Louisiana Entertainment Venues

50 Cent's G-Unit Film and Television company plans to invest $124 million in revitalizing multiple entertainment venues in Shreveport, La.

On Monday (Jan 12), 50 Cent and the Louisiana Economic Development announced the next step in the rapper-media mogul's redevelopment plan in the city. The nine-figure facelift will include the renovation of the former Stageworks facility for live event and production entertainment use, a huge upgrade to the Millennium Studios campus, which 50 leased from the city in 2023 and the construction of a dome-style immersive venue and green space park.

“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana,” 50 says of the huge investment. “By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here. My goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale. All Roads Lead to Shreveport.”

The state will also provide up to $50 million in "performance-based funding for eligible infrastructure and modernization improvements" at the three locations.

50 Cent also commented on the news via Instagram. "I told you all roads lead to Shreveport, now let’s work!" he captioned a screenshot of an article about the new deal.

In December of 2023, 50 Cent entered into a 30-year lease with the city of Shreveport for Millennium Studios, now G-Unit Studios, which he plans to turn into a premier filming location for his many projects and others. In the summer of 2024, 50 hosted the Humor & Harmony Weekend event in Shreveport, which featured a slew of star-studded events.