50 Cent and Actor Marlon Wayans Hilariously Clash Over Negative Comments About Diddy Documentary

50 Cent and Marlon Wayans are clashing over comments the actor recently made about the new Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Things popped off on Monday (Dec. 8), when an interview Marlon did on Los Angeles' 92. 3 debuted online. During the sit-down, Marlon said 50 was kicking Puff while he's down with the documentary.

"Just the way Puff is down on his luck and 50 is kicking a man while he's down...if luck ever turn on 50...you gotta be careful what you put out," Marlon said.

50 Cent responded with an Instagram post showing Marlon as his character from the movie White Chicks and told Marlon to keep 50's name out of his mouth.

Marlon clapped back by sharing a photo of 50 on the movie poster for the film 12 Years a Slave. "Now let's think about this 50...," the comedian captioned the post.

50 Cent then roasted Marlon with a clip of the comedian talking about attending Diddy parties in the past.

"I’m #1 in 49 countries I want all the smoke punk!" Fif wrote.

Marlon then posted a video on Instagram showing himself smoking. cigar and appearing to be unbothered by the whole situation.

"For the record i don’t condone any abuse of women period," he wrote. "Unlike some people who have a track record of domestic violence. I got 5 sisters and a mother i honor. I rep US ALWAYS. Don’t let anyone create narratives … Marlon Lamont Wayans is an exceptional man. Good day Curtis…"

However, that was not the end of the friction.

Check Out the Full Back-and-Forth Between 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans