50 Cent Teases New Scripted Drama About Top Hip-Hop Lawyer Drew Findling

50 Cent teases a new scripted drama about top hip-hop lawyer Drew Findling titled Billion Dollar Lawyer.

On Thursday (Jan. 22), the G-Unit boss shared a trailer for the forthcoming project on social media. Executive-produced by 50 in conjunction with Quality Control Music's film arm, Quality Films, the drama will center around the Atlanta-based attorney who is the go-to legal defender for rappers like Lil Baby, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, YFN Lucci, DaBaby and others. The trailer features show footage, video of Drew with his many hip-hop clients and commentary from rappers.

"He's the f**king man," DaBaby says.

"You get in trouble, call Drew. That's all I can tell you," Waka Flocka Flame says.

50 Cent captioned the post: "Can you tell I’m Getting better at this, 🔥I got a bidding war going over this one. 🚨Billion dollar Lawyer @drewfindling tell them I’m not fvckin around @qcmceo_p 💰BIG BAG LETS GO! @50centaction @coachk44."

Drew Findling has been handling legal matters for some of hip-hop's biggest acts for more than two decades. After helping Black Mafia Family's Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory avoid murder charges in 2003, Findling has gone on to take on high-profile cases for Gucci Mane, Cardi B, YFN Lucci, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and others. He was dubbed the "Billion Dollar Lawyer" by former client Young Dolph in 2017.

Findling is currently taking on high-profile murder cases of rap stars Lil Durk and YNW Melly.

Watch the Trailer for 50 Cent's New Scripted Drama About Attorney Drew Findling