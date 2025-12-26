Let’s Rap About It Podcast Take Shots at 50 Cent But Fabolous Goes the Hardest

The Let's Rap About It Podcast—Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East—are taking aim at 50 Cent on a new freestyle released on Christmas Day.

On Thursday (Dec. 25), the quartet put out a new track called "Squatter's Rights Freestyle." On the track, the rappers-turned-podcasters each spit over a 50 Cent track. Maino goes first and raps to Fif's "Back Down."

"These internet ni**as throwing shot picked the right time/I got time today, a hustler gon' find a way/I don't back down, it's not inside my DNA," Maino spits.

Capo hops on the mic next and drops bars of "I'll Whip Ya Head."

"Ain't squatting in the building, I'm squatting on some millions/These ni**as watching my moves, I got ’em in they [feelings]," Jones raps.

Next, Dave East is tagged in. The Harlem, N.Y., rapper slides over The Massacre track "A Baltimore Love Thing."

"Lately, I'm sippin' I got it different/Put you on the wall no street team/Always been a FTD thing," he rhymes.

Loso takes up the rear and has the most scathing shots at 50 Cent

"Them window shoppers ain't really gon' cop nada," Fab raps, as a call back to 50 Cent's song "Window Shopper."

"You know I got power/Your shorty got hot showered/Catch her trying to leave like Tasha shot LaLa," Fab continues, referencing Power and 50 Cent's child mother's relationship with Diddy. "The bi***h hot Myla and no you not Allah/You can both meet the creator, his first name not Tyler."

The new freestyle comes a week after 50 Cent trolled Maino, Jim, Dave and Fab. In responding to disparaging comments made on the pod about his new Diddy documentary, Fif shared an alleged voicemail from the owner of the building where the pod is taped, who claimed Jim owed back rent for the space. 50 Cent threatened to pay the balance, which would make him part owner of the podcast. He also called Maino, Jim, Dave and Fab "squatters."

Listen to Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East and Fabolous' "Squatter's Rights Freestyle."