Max B Drops First Solo Album in Four Years Public Domain 7: The Purge

Max B releases his first solo album in four years, Public Domain 7: The Purge.

On Monday (Dec. 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper, who was released from prison last month after serving nearly 18 years in prison, put out his return album on streaming services. The latest LP from the Wave God features 25 songs and guest appearances from French Montana, A$AP Rocky, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lola Brooke and more. Max also announced he will be dropping a deluxe version on Tuesday (Dec. 23).

This is Max B's first solo album since 2021's Negro Spirituals, which was released while the rapper was serving a nearly decade-long sentence for a robbery turned homicide in New Jersey in 2006.

Max has more music on deck. Earlier this month, he released the collab single, "Make America Wavy Again," with French Montana. The duo is currently prepping the mixtape Coke Wave 3.5 Narcos, which is slated to be released on Jan. 9, 2026.

Listen to Max B's new album, Public Domain 7: The Purge, below.

Max B's Public Domain 7: The Purge Tracklist

1. "The Purge Intro – Phase 1"

2. "Finish ya Breakfast" featuring Red Cafe

3. "Pink Cookies"

4. "Ni**a Like Me" featuring Chinx and French Montana

5. "Jealousy"

6. "No More Trick"

7. "Fiyah" featuring Lola Brooke

8. "Ridin Out"

9. "I Want Smoke"

10. "Lap Dance"

11. "Cheesecake"

12. "Racks on Racks"

13. "Chase a Check" featuring A$AP Rocky

14. "Purge 3 – Phase 2"

15. "Bootsy"

16. "Can’t Touch This"

17. "Scarface OG"

18. "All of It"

19. "MK Ultra"

20. "Turn Up for Me" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

21. "Porno Music 4"

22. "Folded (Remix)" featuring Kehlani

23. "Sexy Love 2"

24. "You Are My Stars"

25. " All I Do Is Cry"

Max B Public Domain 7 EMG Music/Defiant Records loading...