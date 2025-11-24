Max B Drops First Song Since Prison Release, Album Arrives This Week

Fresh out of prison, Max B has released a new single and is prepping to put out a new album this week.

On Monday (Nov. 24), the Harlem rapper dropped the new track "No More Tricks." The song is produced by Dame Grease and finds Biggaveli name-dropping several rappers.

"MC Ren, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre feed the beast/Swizz my ni**ga, Alicia Keys/That's word to 'Pac a million and one, milli three degree," he raps. "Ni**a, we believe, Beretta millimeter/Clip hold 17/Get high off that Ketamine."

“No More Tricks” is the first single off Max's upcoming LP, Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero). The album drops on Nov. 28.

The forthcoming offering comes less than a month after Max B was released from prison after serving nearly 18 years for a robbery-homicide in New Jersey in 2006. Max was welcomed home by friend and frequent collaborator, French Montana. Max has since been spotted out and about at several events as he tries to resurrect his rap career after nearly a decade behind bars.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Max talked about getting back into the groove of making music.

"I feel good," Max shared. "It's going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit..."

The 47-year-old rhymer said he is having frequent studio sessions now. "So, once we got that right, we wind up doing like two joints or something, you know what I'm saying? Just to get the feel, and we going in there today. I'ma wil' out... But it's ready. Ain't gotta do much."

Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero) will be Max's first solo release since 2021's Negro Spirituals.