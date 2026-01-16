ASAP Rocky Drops Don’t Be Dumb Album

At long last, A$AP Rocky returns with his highly anticipated, oft-delayed new album Don't Be Dumb.

On Friday (Jan. 16), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper finally released his first solo album in seven years. Don't Be Dumb includes 17 songs, with production from The Alchemist, Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Hitkidd, Madlib, Metro Boomin and more. Features include Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, Doechii, Sauce Walka and others. Rocky taps into multiple genres on the project, which was preceded by the singles "Punk Rocky" and "Helicopter$."

The album was initially scheduled to drop in August of 2024. However, Rocky announced the release date would be pushed back due to sample clearance matters. 2025 started with Rocky being busy with legal issues as he was found not guilty of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the shooting of former childhood friend A$AP Relli.

Fans were hoping to get the project shortly after the legal drama and things were sounding promising.

"The album's done," he told GQ last February. "I just want to drop it. I don't want to keep saying what I'm going to do and I want to give people what I've been promising them for a long-a*s f**king time."

However, Rock spent the rest of 2025 focused on other ventures. He welcomed his third child with Rihanna in September. In December, he confirmed the album would drop at the top of the year.

Listen to A$AP Rocky's new Don't Be Dumb album below.

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb Album Tracklist

1. "Order of Protection"

2. "Helicopter$"

3. "Interrogation (Skit)"

4. "Stole Ya Flow"

5. "Stay Here 4 Life" featuring Brent Fiayaz

6. "Playa"

7. "Trespass"

8. "Stop Snitching" featuring Sauce Walka and Bossman Dlow

9. "STFU"

10. "Punk Rocky"

11. "Air Force (Black DeMarco)"

12. "Whiskey (I’m Not Resisting)" featuring David Albarn and Westside Gunn

13. "Robbery" featuring Doechii

14. "Don’t Be Dumb/Trip Baby"

15. "The End" featuring Will.I.Am

16. "Swap Team"

17. Fish N Steak (What Is It)" featuring Tyler, The Creator

A$AP Rocky Don't Be Dumb album. A$AP Rocky Recordings loading...