A$AP Rocky’s Custom Skull Rings Are the Talk of Paris Fashion Week

A$AP Rocky is turning heads at Paris Fashion Week 2026 with his custom skull rings.

On Tuesday (Jan. 27), Pretty Flocko was on hand at the Chanel fashion show as part of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 held at the Grand Palais in Paris. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper was dripped out in Chanel, or Chaney Ney as he likes to call it. However, it was his custom rings, which each feature a differently designed skull, that stole the show.

Rocky revealed in an interview with Lara Volpato that the four pieces were designed by him personally in collaboration with his jewelry brand PAVĒ NITĒO and Attilio Codognato and inspired by his new album Don't Be Dumb.

"It's mainly me. Shout out to Tim Burton. Don't Be Dumb," Rocky said of the ring designs. "Made and crafted by Venetian artisans," he added.

Rocky is on the heels of releasing his long-awaited Don't Be Dumb album. The latest LP from the A$AP Mob founder has proved to be a commercial success after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 123,000 first-week equivalent album units. Eleven songs from the album debuted on the Hot 100 chart.

Rocky recently announced an accompanying tour. The North American and European jaunt kicks off on March 27 in Chicago and will make 43 stops in Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and more before closing out Sept. 30 in Paris.

