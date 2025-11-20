Ferg Explains Why Drake, Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky Grew Apart Despite Early Friendship

FERG gives insight into why Drake, Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky grew apart despite working together early in their careers.

On Wednesday (Nov. 19), FERG sat down for an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where FERG talked about A$AP Mob being on Drake's 2012 Club Paradise Tour along with Kendrick Lamar. FERG spoke fondly of the formative time and also explained why he thinks Drake, Kendrick and Rocky don't share the same friendship now.

"I feel like that's kinda natural, though," FERG said. "Because even when you think about the family dynamic. And little brother and big brother things. A lot of time, the little brother want to grow up and prove theyself and not be under the wing of the big brother."

"That happens a lot," he added. "People grow into individuals. A lot of the time, where we start is not really who we are. We still growing into the person we are. So, the K-Dot that was on tour, the Drake that was on tour, the Rocky that was on tour, the FERG that was on tour is not that same person. We was still learning ourselves."

Despite working together on songs in the early 2010s, Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky have much-publicized beefs with Drake. Things came to a head last year when Kendrick and Drizzy went toe-to-toe in a rap battle for the ages. Rocky and Drake also traded shots.

Watch FERG Break Down Why Drake, Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky Grew Apart