ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s Daughter Shown for the First Time

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's daughter Rocki is shown for the first time on the cover of W magazine.

On Tuesday (April 21), Rihanna hopped on her Instagram page and shared an image of herself holding her and Rocky's youngest child, Rocki Irish, on the front cover of W magazine's Pop Issue. This marks the first time the world has seen a photograph of the 7-month-old baby, who arrived into this world on Sept. 13, 2025.

Rocki is the Harlem rhymer and RiRi's third child and first daughter, following the birth of their two sons: Riot, who was born in August of 2023 and RZA, who arrived in May of 2022.

In the cover story, Rocky revealed how Rihanna has changed since becoming a mother of three children in a four-year span.

"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," he said. "But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her."

In addition to being a doting dad, A$AP Rocky is going to be busy this summer rocking out onstage on his Don't Be Dumb World Tour. The North American leg of his trek kicks off in Chicago on May 27 and will hit major cities like Cleveland, OH, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Detroit before wrapping it up in Newark, N.J., on July 11. Head over to asaprocky.com to cop tickets.

See A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's Daughter Make Her Magazine Debut and More Photos of RiRi

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