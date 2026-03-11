A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on Property When Shots Fired at Home – Report

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were reportedly on their property when shots were fired at their Beverly Hills, Calif., home over the weekend.

New details have emerged following the shooting that took place at the famous couple's mansion on Sunday (March 8). On Tuesday (March 10), the Los Angeles Times reported that Rocky and Ri Ri were in an Airstream camper on the property when nearly a dozen shots were fired from a parked car in front of their home. Police sources tell LAT that bullets struck the Airstream, the home and a neighbor's house, but no one was injured.

“They easily could have been hit,” the official said.

Ivanna Ortiz was arrested for the shooting shortly afterward. Witnesses say they saw a white Tesla driving up and down the block before the shooting took place. Authorities tracked the vehicle via helicopter and Ortiz was pulled over in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Police say they found an AR-15-style assault rifle, ammunition and a blonde wig in the vehicle. She is being held on a $10 million bond, ABC 7 reports.

Ortiz, an Orlando, Fla., native, who recently attacked Rihanna on social media, was officially charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper in connection with the shooting on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced.

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” Hochman said. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, A$AP Rocky's team and attorney for comment.

