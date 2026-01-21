A$AP Rocky Describes What It Was Like Being Locked Up in Sweden

A$AP Rocky recalls what it was like spending a month in a Swedish jail in 2019.

On Tuesday (Jan. 20), Ebro Darden shared a clip of his upcoming full interview with Pretty Flacko. In the clip, Rocky talks about making international news when he was arrested and jailed for assault in Sweden.

"Let me break it down," Rocky said. "The cell is about the size of this area here. A little bit smaller. No bathroom. Just a sink and a mirror, a bed, a desk and a little cot. When you need to go to the bathroom, you gotta ask for permission. You ring a bell. Sometimes, they'll leave you in the bathroom for about an hour in the dark, because the light turns off after five minutes."

"If you had a shower, they didn't have no towels," Rock continued. "You had to make your own makeshift towels. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't Rikers [Island], but it was inconvenient. It wasn't sweet."

The Harlem, N.Y., rapper said he began learning more about his case when it was featured on international news and President Trump started talking about freeing Rocky.

"I was honored, but then I was so low," he added. "But when I saw my peers...all agreeing, 'Yo, that ain't right.'...Honestly, Ebro, that sh*t lifted my spirits so crazy that even when I got out, I was still on a high from that."

A$AP Rocky and two of his security guards were arrested in July of 2019 for an altercation in Sweden while he was on tour. Rocky spent about 30 days in jail fighting the case, during which President Trump was vocal about getting Rocky free. Rocky went to trial that August and was freed afterward while awaiting the verdict. He was later found guilty but avoided further jail time.

Watch A$AP Rocky Describe Being Locked Up in a Swedish Prison