French Montana and Max B Will Unite for Long-Awaited Coke Wave 3.5 Project Next Year

French Montana and Max B will unite for the long-awaited third installment in their lauded Coke Wave mixtape series.

On Nov. 28, French and Max made the announcement in a joint Instagram post. "Coke Wave “NARCOS” 3.5 - January 9th 2026 COKE WAVY SEASON BACK IN EFFECT," the caption read.

The longtime friends kicked off the mixtape series in 2009, with tracks like "Here It Is" and "It Gotta Be." Coke Wave 2, including "The New Wave" and "No No No (Hey We Love You)," arrived that same year. Then came Coke Wave 4 in 2019.

There was no Coke Wave 3 project released until now.

Coke Wave 3.5: NARCOS arrives Jan. 9, 2026.

On the solo tip, Max B's first solo album since being released from prison will arrive this week. Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero) is set to drop Dec. 3. Max put out the new single "No More Tricks" last week.

Last month, Max spoke to Billboard for his first interview since being released from prison. The Harlem rapper gave discussed the music he had in the works.

"I feel good," Max shared. "It's going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit..."

The 47-year-old rhymer assured "the music coming." "I'm in the lab. It's coming."

Max B was released from Northern State Prison in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 9 after serving 18 years behind bars. The rap vet was convicted of robbery and murder in connection with a 2006 robbery-turned-homicide that took place in a Fort Lee, N.J., hotel room. He was remanded to jail in 2007 for the charges. In September of 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In 2016, Max was re-sentenced by Bergen County, N.J., Judge James Guida to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a new plea deal.

Watch French Montana and Max B Announced Coke Wave 3.5