Max B Released From Prison After 18 Years

Max B has been released from prison after serving 18 years behind bars.

On Sunday (Nov. 9), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper was released from custody at Northern State Prison in Newark, N.J., and is now a free man.

Video surfaced of Max being greeted upon his release by a large group of people, with one being French Montana. Max and French shared a long embrace before someone in the group places a large diamond chain around Max's neck.

The rapper also spent his first day out at the New York Jets game in New Jersey. Maurice Kamara, of the popular Instagram fashion blog The People Gallery, caught Max at the game and interviewed him on the sidelines. Max said he was actually in prison for 18 years. "Fresh out the can off a 18 stretch," Max shared.

Max B was convicted of robbery and murder in connection with a 2006 robbery-turned-homicide that took place in a Fort Lee, N.J., hotel room. He was remanded to jail in 2007 for the charges. In September of 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In 2016, Max was re-sentenced by Bergen County, N.J., Judge James Guida to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a new plea deal.

Now that he is free, Max will be on five years of supervised release supervised by the state of New York.

Max B originally came to fame as part of Jim Jones' ByrdGang label in 2005. However, the two had a falling out a couple of years later, which Capo is still holding a grudge about. Max, who is credited with coining the term "wavy," later became a frequent collaborator with French Montana before his legal troubles forced him to sit down.

While he was locked up, Max released several projects, including Negro Spirituals (2021), Charkey (2020), House Money (2019), Coke Wave 4 (Arm & Hammer) (2019), Vigilante Season (2014), Biggaveli (2011) and more.

Earlier this month, Max announced on social media that he has several club appearances lined up, which began Sunday at the Harbor in New York City.

Watch the Video of Max B Being Welcomed Home From Prison