Max B Gives Details on New Music, Describes Recording After Being in Prison for 18 Years

Max B is back in the lab recording and confirms he's cooking up some new music.

On Tuesday (Nov. 18), Max spoke to Billboard for his first interview since being released from prison. The Harlem rapper gave details on what's to come as far as new songs or a project. He also described what it's been like being in the studio after being away from it for 18 years.

"I feel good," Max shared. "It's going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit..."

The studio sessions are happening regularly for the 47-year-old rhymer now. "So, once we got that right, we wind up doing like two joints or something, you know what I'm saying? Just to get the feel, and we going in there today. I'ma wil' out... But it's ready. Ain't gotta do much."

When asked if he's going to drop a tape, Max assured "the music coming." "I'm in the lab. It's coming."

Max B was released from Northern State Prison in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 9 after serving 18 years behind bars. The rap vet was convicted of robbery and murder in connection with a 2006 robbery-turned-homicide that took place in a Fort Lee, N.J., hotel room. He was remanded to jail in 2007 for the charges. In September of 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In 2016, Max was re-sentenced by Bergen County, N.J., Judge James Guida to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter as part of a new plea deal.

