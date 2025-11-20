Max B’s Wife Explains How She Met Him in Prison and Why She Stuck Around

Max B's wife explains how they met and why she stuck around while he was locked up in a recent interview.

On Wednesday night (Nov.19), his wife, identified only as Mrs. Max B and Mrs. Wingate, sat down for an interview on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee podcast. During the sit-down, she was asked how she formed a bond with Max while he was in prison.

"I met him probably like 10 years ago," she said. "After I read his case...I was compelled to write him. I wanted to give him some type of faith. Ever since I wrote that first letter, we started talking and we got married in February."

She went on to say things were difficult at times, but they were able to make it work out.

"It's been hard. There was a lot of times that I didn't want to stick around. But, it was worth it," she added. "People that are on the outside have problems that are already that are not in jail. Imagine the problems that somebody incarcerated [has] and you can really work through them how a normal person would. He can't call me when he wants to every time. So, sometimes he will be in hole and I can't communicate with him...We wrote a lot through handwritten letters and I feel that built our bond."

Max and his wife got married back in February while he was in prison for a robbery-homicide that took place in 2006. He was released earlier this month after serving nearly 18 years in prison. During a welcome home party, Max gave her a new ring in front of friends and family.

Watch Max B's Wife Talk About How They Met and Holding Him Down in Prison