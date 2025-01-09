50 Cent and Jim Jones take shots at each other with interview insults and court paperwork as their beef reheats online.

50 Cent and Jim Jones Beef Reheats

On Monday (Jan. 6), Capo was a guest on the premiere episode of Justin Laboy's Respectfully: The Justin Laboy Show, which debuted on YouTube. During the episode, which can be seen in full below, the Harlem rapper is asked his thoughts on Cam'ron and 50 Cent's recent interview, where Fif addressed Jones and Juelz performing with 50 at the height of the Queens rapper's beef with Killa.

"Them n*ggas be on my d**k, right?" Jones says at the 21:20 timestamp of the video below. "Them n*ggas ain't got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n*ggas in they life. Both of them. Pause though, get off my d**k. It's only space on there for baby girl."

50 Cent Responds to Jim Jones

50 responded to the being called out on Thursday (Jan. 9) by bringing up Jones being mentioned in 6ix9ine's 2019 trial. In a post on Instagram, the G-Unit head honcho shared a court transcript from a conversation where Jones talks about violating Tekashi, which at the time it was released, led to internet speculation that Jones was an informant and jokes from 50.

"LOL INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here," 50 captioned the post, joking about Jones being referenced as INDIVIDUAL 1 in the court transcript. "I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1 !"

In a follow-up post, 50 shared a photo of Jim and Jim's mom and wife along with the caption: "INDIVIDUAL 1 Cam is on vacation right now, but you wait till he gets back you’re gonna get it. Oh Den of thieves 2 in theaters tomorrow."

Check out Jim Jones' interview with Justin Laboy and 50 Cent's response below.

