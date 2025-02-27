Jim Jones Insists He’ll Box Cam’ron’s Head Off

Jim Jones is willing to settle his differences with Cam'ron in the boxing ring.

Jim Jones Proposes Boxing Match With Cam'ron

On Thursday (Feb. 27), Jim Jones was a guest on The Breakfast Club to promote his upcoming album, At the Church Steps. During the sit-down, Capo addresses his beef with Cam'ron and challenges Killa to squabble up.

"He's a birdhead. He don't want no smoke," Jomo says around the 38:25 timestamp of the video below. "He a boxer, right? I'll box his head off. Where's the ring at? You getting money, right? Y'all do sports. $10 million, right now, today. I'll catch a flight wherever you at You with [Floyd] Mayweather and them. $10 million, I'll meet you in any boxing ring."

"Now, go make some jokes about that on your next show," Jones adds. "I'll box your head off, you know that. Don't play with me."

Jim Jones and Cam'ron Beef Reignites

Jim Jones and Cam's dormant beef reignited last month when Capo took exception to being mentioned when Cam interviewed 50 Cent.

"Them ni**as be on my d**k, right?" Jones said during an interview with Justin Laboy. "Them ni**as ain't got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n*ggas in they life. Both of them. Pause though, get off my d**k. It's only space on there for baby girl."

Cam responded with a 15-minute monologue on his It Is What It Is podcast.

"You are a Guardian Angel in designer, n*gga," Cam said. "What the f**k is you talking about? You are from The Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. Why do you keep thinking that you are from Harlem? You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my ni**a."

Watch the latest episode of The Breakfast Club with Jim Jones below.

Watch Jim Jones Say He'll Box Cam'ron's Head Off