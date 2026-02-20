50 Cent Posts Surveillance Video of Jim Jones Allegedly Breaking Into Evicted Studios

50 Cent is unrelenting in his online trolling as he shares surveillance footage that shows Jim Jones allegedly breaking into his evicted studios.

On Friday (Feb. 20), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page and posted surveillance footage of Jim Jones allegedly burglarizing his former podcast studio. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the incident took place on Thursday (Feb. 19) at around 2:30 p.m., as indicated on the timestamp. The Harlem rhymer, who is visibly upset that the doors are locked, begins to violently and repeatedly kick a door in an attempt to gain entry.

50 also posted a photo of an alleged document that shows a lease termination addressed to Jones that is attached to the door.

"Damn bro this wouldn't happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don't know let's rap about it! LOL," he writes in the caption, referring to Jim Jones' Let's Rap About It podcast with Maino, Dave East and Fabolous.

In response, Jones would later post a video of himself in the same outfit, breaking wood with his hand and captioning himself "KunFu Jim," along with a martial arts uniform and chopped wood emojis.

Of course, Fif wasn't done trolling Capo. Hours later, the G-Unit leader posted an image of himself hugging the building's landlord and more footage of Jones violently kicking a door in an attempt to get into the studios. 50 also claimed that he owns the property.

"Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy by Monday, your destroying my property," 50 wrote in the caption.

XXL has reached out to Jim Jones’ team for comment.

See 50 Cent's Instagram Video of Jim Jones Allegedly Breaking Into Evicted Studios

See 50 Cent's IG Post Claiming That He Has Partnered With Jim Jones' Landlord

Get our free mobile app