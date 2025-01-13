Cam’ron Calls Jim Jones a Fan, Claims Capo Is Not From Harlem

Cam'ron calls Jim Jones a fan and claims Capo is not from Harlem in response to being dissed by the former Dipset soldier in a recent interview.

Cam'ron Responds to Jim Jones

On Monday (Jan. 13), Cam'ron and Ma$e returned to action with a new episode of the It Is What It Is podcast. Killa starts off the episode airing out Jim Jones, who recently had some disparaging comments about his former friend and label boss.

"You are a Guardian Angel in designer, n*gga," Cam says around the 2:40 timestamp of the video below. "What the f**k is you talking about? You are from The Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. Why do you keep thinking that you are from Harlem? You are not from Harlem. I did not grow up with you, my n*gga."

Cam goes on to call Jim a fan who saw Cam's early wave and tried to befriend Killa for clout. He also brings up multiple instances of Jim not living up to his hardcore image, including a time when Jim tried to press Maino and the Brooklyn rapper flipped the script and a time in Miami when members of BMF chased Jim on the beach.

"They chased you to the beach, n*gga. You was in the sand," Cam recalls. "Wet from the water, from the ocean."

50 Cent Responds to Jim Jones

Jim Jones made headlines when he appeared on Justin Laboy's Respectfully: The Justin Laboy Show last week. During the sit-down, he was asked about Cam'ron and 50 Cent's recent interview, where Fif addressed Jones and Juelz performing with 50 at the height of the Queens rapper's beef with Killa.

"Them n*ggas be on my d**k, right?" Jones said. "Them n*ggas ain't got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n*ggas in they life. Both of them. Pause though, get off my d**k. It's only space on there for baby girl."

50 responded to the being called out by bringing up Jones being mentioned in 6ix9ine's 2019 trial. "LOL INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here," 50 captioned the post, joking about Jones being referenced as INDIVIDUAL 1 in the court transcript. "I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1 !"

Check out Cam'ron addressing Jim Jones below.

Watch Cam'ron Call Jim Jones and Fan and Claim Capo Is Not From Harlem