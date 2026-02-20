Boxing G.W.O.A.T. Claressa Shields Connects the Dots Between Boxing and Hip-Hop Hustle

Hip-Hop Junkie: Claressa Shields

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Claressa Shields' life and career is completely engulfed in the power of hip-hop.

Interview: Joey Echevarria

Hip-hop may have made the world-famous acronym, G.O.A.T. popular, but the term G.W.O.A.T. (Greatest Woman of All Time), is a moniker that belongs solely to two-time Olympic gold medalist and current Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Claressa Shields. With countless accolades that far surpass those among any boxer in the world, male or female, Claressa credits hip-hop and the artists who fuel the culture as a primary source of inspiration.

From the moment the Flint, Mich. native walked into a boxing gym for the first time to train at just 11 years old, the hard-hitting sounds of hip-hop greats have served as the soundtrack synonymous with her storied career between the ropes. Alongside her unprecedented ascent to the top of her sport, Claressa’s relationship with rap has evolved exponentially. She’s consistently accompanied to the ring by top-tier artists such as Rick Ross and Kash Doll, she has unwavering support from her lyrical life partner Papoose and she’s currently hard at work on a budding rap career of her own.

As she gears up for her blockbuster undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Franchón Crews-Dezurn on Feb. 22 in Detroit, Claressa Shields joins XXL via Zoom. Here, the boxing G.W.O.A.T. discusses her most memorable interactions with rappers, why she feels now is the time for women to shine in both hip-hop and combat sports, which artists get her hyped for fight night and much more.

XXL: How would you describe how you feel about rap music and hip-hop culture?

Claressa Shields: I feel like rap is an art. It’s a way to express yourself without being judged too hard about it. I think that you can be a person who's very soft-spoken in real life, but then you get in the studio, and you can be a whole different person.

Some people are so scared to express what they really are and how they really are, and that's why you get all these fakes and phonies because they pretend. I like to hear about things that you really went through in your life, that you overcame. [I like hearing] about how you’re getting money, how you went from the rags to the riches. I like rap like that.

Do you remember how you were first introduced to hip-hop?

When I started boxing at the age of 11, one of my coaches loved playing Tupac all the time. We listened to Biggie a lot. “Ten Crack Commandments” and “Warning” by Biggie, I know both of those songs by heart. Then, when I think about music, when I really got into it, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill were two rappers that I never missed an album drop. That was around 15, 16 years old.

In what ways does hip-hop inspire the world of professional boxing?

I think that rappers and boxers have the most in common. Not the fighting, but let's take it back to Floyd [Mayweather]. Flashy, nice clothes, a lot of money, nice cars and having to earn everything you got. Only thing is, we have to get in there and [physically] fight for our stuff.

What rappers do you listen to when you’re training, and does that playlist change on fight night?

I love Cardi B’s album, Am I the Drama? I like some of JT’s stuff. Megan [Thee Stallion]. I definitely got Papoose. He got that song “Chill Button.” That's one of my favorites.

Fight night is different. Like, right now, you talking to Claressa. Fight night is [my alter ego] Clarenzo. That's different. Clarenzo listens to DMX, Tupac, Mystikal, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Papoose, Rick Ross, Jeezy. Jay-Z got this song that I love a lot, and it really does speak to my boxing career. He got that “Lost One.” Just that song “Lose one, let go to get one/

Lose some to win some/Story of a champion.” That's my sh*t.

Do you see any similarities for what's been taking shape for women in combat sports and the current state of hip-hop where women have been doing their thing more than ever in recent years?

Absolutely. Right now in boxing, my brand is bigger than a lot of the male fighters who are top dogs. I'm selling out arenas and the same thing with the women in rap. I think it’s the talent, I think it's the consistency and it's the hard work. It's the way that we're willing to put ourselves out there and actually go and get it. Nothing is given to us. It's like you give women just a little bit and we just turn it into a lot.

People respect the real. That's why they love Cardi B. They love Glorilla. They love Sexyy Red. A lot of these guys, if they would just be real and be who they are, I feel like they'd get more love. Overall, it's just a time for women to shine right now.

Outside of your relationship with Papoose, what are some of your most memorable life experiences with rappers?

I mean, first of all, all of my ring entrances by rappers have been phenomenal, like from the first one I ever did with Lyric Da Queen to going [to the ring] with Kash Doll from Detroit. Me being able to have her walk me out, it was like I'm the best at what I do, she's the best at what she do and it's like we solidified each other. You f*ck with Kash Doll, you f*ck with Claressa, you f**k with Michigan's best. It was a huge moment for me.

I walked out with Papoose in Flint, Mich. to fight for the undisputed championship against a very, very tough opponent in Danielle Perkins. Then, to get walked out by the boss Rick Ross? Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that could ever happen.

I met Meek Mill after I won my second Olympic gold medal. He hollered at me up at a club. He was like, “Yo, T-Rex, turn your gold medals around!" He said he was proud of me, and he let me know that him and Nicki Minaj had watched my documentary together. That was one of my favorite interactions with a rapper.

Watch Claressa Shields' Interview With XXL

