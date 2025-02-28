The Notorious B.I.G.’s Publishing and Publicity Rights to Be Sold for Over $100 Million – Report

The Notorious B.I.G.'s publishing and publicity rights are reportedly close to being sold for the asking price of $100 million to $150 million.

Biggie's Publishing Rights Command Huge Payday

On Friday (Feb. 28), The Hollywood Reporter named music publishing company Primary Wave as the prospective buyer. The rapper's brief catalog is up for $100 million, as are his master rights, which are commanding an additional $30 million to $50 million. According to sources, the deal will encompass 50 percent of both the late rapper's publishing and master rights, with the addition of publicity rights, which include image, voice and other identifiable characteristics like standout song lyrics. The deal will reportedly close in the next few weeks.

Primary Wave's roster of late entertainer catalogs includes Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross and others.

XXL has reached out to Primary Wave and Biggie's estate for comment.

Sale Follows Death of Voletta Wallace

The pending sale comes just a week after Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, died at the age of 78. Biggie's mom passed away on Feb. 21 in Stroudsburg, Pa. Monroe County Coroner, Thomas Yanac, confirmed to XXL that Wallace had been in hospice care leading up to her death. She died of natural causes.

Previous to her death, Ms. Wallace ran the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's estate following his murder in 1997. In 2011, she signed a licensing deal with Brand Sense Partners to manage licensing and merchandising for the Brooklyn native’s name and likeness. Through her business moves, she helped raise Biggie's estate's estimated worth from $10 million to $160 million, according to TMZ.

Biggie's estate is currently being represented by Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow of ByStorm Entertainment.

Read More: Rappers Selling Their Publishing for Huge Payouts