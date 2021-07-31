Snoop Dogg Is Commentating the Olympics and It’s Hilarious: Watch

Snoop Dogg might have a second calling as a sports commentator.

The West Coast rap legend has been reviewing the highlights of the 2021 Olympics alongside Kevin Hart on the Peacock Network on Friday (July 30), and the results have been hilarious. Highlights of Snoop's side-splitting work have made their way online. In one clip, he remarks about the skeet shooting event.

"Well, that was the skeet shooting," Snoop said. "I got a couple gold medals in skeet shooting but not that kind of skeeting."

In another clip, Snoop hilariously gives the play-by-play on the equestrian event.

"The horse is crip walking, cuh. You see that?," Snoop remarked about the horse's high steps. "On the set. That's gangsta. This horse is cold. I gotta get his muthafucker in a video."

Snoop has become a regular at calling sporting events recently. He notably covered recent events such as the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight, and the Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul fight, putting an alternative spin to the job of the normal ringside announcer.

While sports announcing might be something Snoop could look into, he's still entrenched in the music biz. In June, he joined the Def Jam Recordings family in the role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant.

"Now you may wonder, why so late in my career would I wanna work for Def Jam Records?" Snoop said in a statement about the move. "Lemme tell you why. As a kid, as a young rapper, Def Jam Records was the holy grail of hip-hop. It was the label where all of the artists communicated, connected, put out great music, great videos, movies and they were always on tour together. They were always doing things together. They were like a family."

Snoop dropped his most recent album, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites, in April.