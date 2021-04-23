Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, Currensy and More – New Projects This Week

With warm weather quickly approaching, here are some of the new music releases getting fans fired up for the summer. Take a look below to find some heat for your speakers.

To commemorate this well-known stoner's favorite holiday, 4/20, Snoop Dogg delivered his 10-track album titled From tha Streets 2 tha Suites on Tuesday (April 20). ProHoeZak, Kokane, Mozzy, Larry June, Snoop's former Eastsidaz group members Goldie Loc and Big Tray Deee, J Black and Devin The Dude all offer guest vocals on the project. The LP falls in line with the California-bred rhymer's West Coast bangers he started making at the beginning of his career in 1993. Only this time, Snoop updates his sound to fit the landscape of hip-hop we are all residing in.

Curren$y, a rap veteran in his own right, delivers new music this week as well. The 40-year-old rapper's newest EP, Financial District, is available to buy and play exclusively as an NFT (non-fungible token). The New Orleans native partnered with Bondly Finance, a peer-to-peer digital exchange platform, to bring the auction to life on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. Curren$y is offering two versions of the EP, which are both sold at different price points. The seven-track version of Financial District is being auctioned off at $500 while the five-track version is $250.

Another rapper who is coming through to bring new music for hungry fans is Moneybagg Yo. The NLess Entertainment/Interscope Records signee unleashes his latest record, A Gangsta's Pain. His gold-selling hit song "Time Today" appears on the effort as well as “Go!” with Memphis newcomer Big30. Moneybagg Yo sticks to his rowdy rap sound that comes from his Southern roots in Memphis. "Harder for the Next," the Future-assisted single released in March of this year, is featured on the 23-track project as well. The rhymer saw success with the track, earning himself and Future a spot in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Cordae gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from his upcoming sophomore album. The rapper offers a four-track EP called Just Until.... Young Thug joins hime on "Wassup" and Q-Tip assists on "More Life." Cordae announced the project via Instagram at the beginning of the week, posting the tracklist. He also confirmed the release date in the caption, writing, "Album is almost done, but here’s something Just Until....Tomorrow at Midnight 😈." The project will be Cordae's first release of 2021. The former 2019 XXL Freshman's last drop came in November of 2020, when he released his single, "The Parables."

Lil Yachty, Drakeo The Ruler and more also release some new projects this week. Listen to all of the latest music this week below.