The Game Lists His Top 10 Rappers Alive

The Game is the latest rhymer to share a list of his top favorite rappers.

On Thursday (May 6), the Compton rapper tweeted his top 10 rappers, who are still living. He wrote, "My top ten best rappers alive list in order (Not including myself) 1. Jay-Z 2. NAS 3. Lil Wayne 4. Eminem 5. Kendrick [Lamar] 6. Snoop Dogg 7. Drake 8. Andre 3000 9. J. Cole 10. Lil Baby (And by the way, I’ll go bar for bar with anybody on this list)."

Many people weighed in on Game's list of revered rhymers and also the sentiment that he said he can go "bar for bar" with any of the artists he named.

One person tweeted, "I like this list, I would only take off Em. Almost everyone on this list has influenced hip hop. Em doesn’t add anything to hip hop. Been overrated his whole career."

Another typed, "Lil Baby [laughing emoji] where Kxng Crooked, Ransom, Benny The Butcher, these three I named are 1000% better than Lil Baby. Shit Crook the best lyricist in the west at this moment."

A third person said, "Would take out Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby for Kanye and Lupe, but everything else is solid."

A couple of the rappers on The Game's list have shared their own top MCs list in the past.

In May of last year, Drake shared his top five favorite rhymers: Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., André 3000 and O.V.O. Hush a.k.a. Young Tony.

The following month, Eminem revealed his greatest rappers of all list, naming Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce 5'9", Jay-Z, Redman, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kool G. Rap, The Notorious B.I.G., Kxng Crooked, LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, André 3000, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane.

In August of 2020, Snoop offered his list as well. He said via Instagram that Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, KRS-One, Rakim, Run from Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T and Too $hort were his favorite rappers. Prior to Snoop Dogg speaking on his favorite rhymers, he noted that Em isn't included. Snoop explained that Eminem can't par up to rappers from the 1980s.

See more reactions to The Game's top 10 rappers below.