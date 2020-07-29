Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Isn’t in His Top 10 Rappers

Snoop Dogg hasn't shared his top 10 favorite rappers yet, but he recently opened up about which veteran MC didn't make the cut on his list.

During an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (July 29), Snoop said that although the rap game credits Eminem for being a top-tier rapper, Slim Shady can't hold a candle to MCs from the 1980s.

While discussing the Long Beach, Calif. native's recent Verzuz battle against DMX, Charlamagne Tha God, one of the radio show's co-hosts, said that the music Snoop made back in the 1990s while on Death Row Records was legendary.

"The thing about you and X, man, we both love y'all spirit," Charlamagne says. "X's music is great and you just love X and you root for X. Same thing with you, but that music, man. That stuff y'all was making were weapons of mass destruction. It's just different levels, to me."

Snoop Dogg then explained that once Dr. Dre signed to Death Row Records after leaving N.W.A and Eazy-E's Ruthless Records in the 1990s, he was able to flaunt his groundbreaking beatmaking skills.

"You gotta look at what Dr. Dre was always up against," Snoop shares. "He was never the greatest producer in the world when he was with N.W.A and he was making the greatest music in the world. But, they wasn't giving him that. So, when he finally got the chance to get with Death Row Records and have a breath of fresh air and some new MCs and a new light, he was definitely gon' show his ass.

"From that point on, I feel like Dr. Dre put his stake down as like, 'I'm the dopest producer in hip-hop. I don't give a fuck where you from. You can't fuck with me. I can give you my track record and show you better than I can tell you...and I started careers that ain't never die.'"

After recognizing Dre for contributing to the success of rappers from all four coasts, Snoop mentions Eminem. Snoop states plainly that Em isn't in his top 10 rappers, but that's because he doesn't think the Detroit artist can compete with the forefathers of hip-hop.

"Eminem, the great White hope," the former Tha Dogg Pound member states. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Snoop later says that although Dre has played an instrumental role in the careers of many rappers—50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar—MCs from the 1980s are unmatched.

"’Cause it's some niggas in the 1980s that he can't fuck with...like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS One, like LL Cool J, shall I go on?," he asks before continuing. "Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I ain't got no time to play. It is what it is. Cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That's one of my teammates. That's one of my brothers. He did that, but when you talking about this hip-hop shit that I can't live without, I can live without that."

Speaking of rappers sharing their own list of top rappers, Eminem revealed his greatest MCs of all time last month. While responding to questions from a YouTube Q&A, Em named Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce 5'9", Jay-Z, Redman, Treach of Naught by Nature, Kool G. Rap, The Notorious B.I.G. and Kxng Crooked. Em noted that his list is in no particular order.

Check out Snoop Dogg speak on Eminem and Dr. Dre around the 14:45-mark below.