Eminem and Rihanna Don’t Have a New Song Coming Out

It looks like fans won't be getting a new Eminem and Rihanna collaboration after all.

On Monday (July 27), Burn It Down Group, the marketing team responsible for helping affairs related to Shady Records, and the place where rumors of a new collab stemmed from, confirmed that Eminem and Rihanna are not gearing up to release a new single together. A rep close to Eminem's camp confirmed to XXL that the information about this song being released is not true.

"There is no new song," the agency wrote in their Instagram story. "I will do a better job of respecting my power and be more detailed to you guys, the fans. Never want to lead you guys astray." They also posted a screenshot of the initial XXL story detailing the news of Burn It Down Group insinuating that some sort of Eminem and Rihanna collab was coming along with the words "There is no new song."

Fan speculation began 48 hours ago when the same marketing team shared an image of the two stars' signature emblems meshed together. The photo was Eminem's "E" in his signature font laid between the "R" from RiRi's Rated R album with a pair of eye emojis tucked in the corner of the IG image. All together, the Instagram post created a fan frenzy of speculation and bewilderment.

In the last 10 years, Shady and the Fenty Beauty creator have blessed fans with songs "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster."

The new single would have come after a leaked verse from surfaced featuring Eminem rapping about Chris Brown's involvement in Rihanna's domestic violence incident in 2009.

"I'm not playing Rihanna where'd you get the V.D. at?," Em starts. "Let me add my two cents/Of course I side with Chris Brown/I'd beat a bitch down, too."

Eminem has since apologized for the verse and said that it was never meant to be heard by anyone.