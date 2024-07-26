Snoop Dogg Crip Walks While Carrying the Olympic Torch to Kickstart the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg Crip walks while carrying the Olympic torch to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Snoop Dogg Carries Olympic Torch in Paris

On Friday (July 26), ESPN reported that Snoop Dogg was one of the people helping bring the Olympic torch to the Eiffel Tower—an Olympic tradition that will officially kickstart the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In a video captured of the moment Snoop was passed the torch in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, he can be seen descending down a flight of stairs to the roaring cheers of onlookers. As cameras flashed, The Doggfather made sure to hit a quick Crip walk for the rap fans, which caused his supporters to cheer even louder.

Video captured of the moment Snoop was passed the torch's flame was shared on the official Paris 2024 Instagram account.

"Snoooooop," the caption read. "The Torch is in safe hands."

On Tuesday (July 23), Snoop was picked to be one of the last torchbearers to participate in the traditional relay. Snoop also did his leg alongside French rapper MC Solaar and actress Laetitia Casta.

Snoop Dogg to Help Cover 2024 Olympic Games

Snoop Dogg will be an integral part of the 2024 Paris Games, as he'll be teaming up with Peacock for the second time to assist in coverage of the event. Snoop will be on the ground narrating the various competitions, and already got a pretty good warm-up during his coverage of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials earlier in July. He hilariously covered the Steeplechase and even participated in a 200-meter trial.

While wearing a shirt paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant, Snoop clocked in a time of 34.44 for the latter. "That ain't bad," the 52-year-old rapper said.

Watch Snoop Dogg help carry the Olympic torch below.

Watch Snoop Dogg Carry the Olympic Torch to Kickstart the 2024 Olympics

See a Photo of Snoop Dogg Holding the Olympic Torch