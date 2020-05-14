Drake Reveals His Top Five Rappers of All Time

Drake delivers his top five rappers of all time.

On Thursday (May 14), Drizzy shared his top five rappers in an Instagram comment, including legends like his mentor Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre 3000 and O.V.O. Hush aka Young Tony. The mention stems from a post Young Tony uploaded to his IG page earlier today, in which he uploaded physical copies of his Deep Pockets mixtapes.

"My top five is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony and 3000 since nobody asked," Drake wrote.

Drake's proximity to the rappers who have influenced him are closer than most. In fact, the 33-year-old artist has worked with most of them. Jay and the 6 God have collaborated several times. Back in 2009, the pair collabed on "Off That." Then, in 2013, they delivered "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2."

hushergram via Instagram

With their Young Money ties and Wayne's hand in the blossoming of Drake's career, it's no surprise Weezy has landed in Drizzy's top five. Lil Wayne and Drake have a number of hits together such as "Right Above It," "The Motto" and "HYFR," to name a few. Drizzy has even collabed with Andre 3000 and Tunechi on "The Real Her."

Drake's admiration for Lil Wayne, Andre 3000 and Jay-Z has manifested into song features and new music. However, B.I.G. and Young Tony have received their flowers from the "Desires" rapper in a different form.

Drizzy recently revealed how the Brooklyn native's Life After Death album impacted the construction of his last LP, Scorpion. During a conversation with the sports announcers during a Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns match-up back in February, Drake explained why the album had over 25 tracks.

"My last album was high volume. I had to sorta like...Notorious B.I.G. put this album out and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge myself, you know," he explained. "I hate to age myself, but I been doing this 10 plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself to keep it interesting."

As far as Young Tony and Drake's relationship, both rappers hail from the same place, Toronto. Tony is also a longtime friend and member of the OVO crew. Young Tony has been name-dropped on a few of Drizzy's tracks as well. "Miss Me" off of Drake's Thank Me Later album and "Deep Pockets" from Dark Lane Temo Tapes feature nods to the rapper. Drake has also seemingly named "Deep Pockets" after two of Tony's early mixtapes.

Drizzy's high regard for Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre 3000, Lil Wayne and Young Tony can be found throughout his discography.