Here’s Every Song Drake Previewed Ahead of His New Album

While y’all are shook up, Drake’s here on the cook up.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the country by storm, forcing millions of people to stay inside over these last few weeks. Rappers have been spending their quarantine doing everything under the sun, but a good handful of them, like the 6 God, have been using this isolating period to both work on and preview new music.

It’s been nearly two years since Drake’s last project Scorpion, but new Drizzy music has been everywhere from Hit-Boy’s Instagram Live session to TikTok. It all started with the “Toosie Slide,” a dance challenge previewed on Twitter just days before its' official release on April 3. Shortly after, Drake tapped into OVO Mark's Instagram Live session and previewed more music that included collaborations with Playboi Carti, dancehall artist Popcaan and Fivio Foreign.

Almost a week later, on April 12, Drake called into Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon and confirmed that despite the slew of leaks that have surfaced over the past few months, all of his upcoming material has yet to be unearthed. "A lot of little stuff has been trickling out but all the stuff on the album is fresh, it's brand new," he shared. "I'm excited. This is probably the most music I've ever been sitting on. I'm hyped," he said.

Considering how 2019 ended without drops from Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, who have all taken a two-to-three-year hiatus, fans are eager for the next major rap release. Will the 6 Man be the next to drop? On April 30, he announced Dark Lane Demo Tapes would arrive on May 1. "My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," he wrote on his Instagram page.

Since we've been on lockdown, here's every song (some with snippets and some without since Drizzy's team works fast to get them off the ’net) that Drake has previewed during quarantine ahead of his new album, coming this summer.