Here’s What Rappers Are Doing During the Coronavirus Quarantine

As the coronavirus crisis intensifies, rappers like Drake, Cardi B and her husband Offset have been trying to make the best of things while social distancing as people from across the globe try to stop the spread of the virus. So while they are doing that, they are also connecting with their fans on social media.

Drake reportedly quarantined himself after news broke that Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus, which The New York Times says has been diagnosed in 15,000 cases across the U.S. and has led to state-mandated early closings and quarantines across the globe.

Drake was hanging out with Durant a week prior, and a week later it was reported that he was himself. In an Instagram story he posted earlier this week, Drizzy revealed to some fans that he was kicking back and watching some movies.

For their part, Cardi B and Offset have been keeping each other company. 'Set's been passing the time during the pandemic in a very unusual but constructive way. The Migos rapper rolled 15 blunts in a roll, a feat that left Bardi flat-out astonished. “Nothing else to do,” Offset says. On her own end of things, Bardi is consistently posting information related to the coronavirus on her IG page. She’s also keeping watch on how a viral coronavirus song featuring her voice is doing on the streaming charts.

XXL compiles a list of rappers making the best of their time while on quasi-lockdown.