Travis Scott Writes His Own Story for XXL Magazine’s Winter 2019 Issue

The Winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine features a special cover and exclusive article with Travis Scott. The rap star writes his own story for the magazine and touches on several topics including his recently released label compilation Jack Boys, life as a celebrity, being a dad, today’s hip-hop, his music and more. Check out some quotes from La Flame’s cover story below.

On Being a Father:

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

On the Current State of Hip-Hop:

“It would be so much cooler if the hip-hop community could be more together and not so divided. It can be very divided. Competition plays a role but it’s cool that there’s competition. Everyone is obviously winning, but it would be so cool if rap didn’t have so much back-and-forth and it was more about us coming to an understanding on some things and there was more camaraderie. We are all in this together. It’s us versus those who don’t get it. So, if we showed and felt that more, it would be different.”

On Connecting With His Audience:

“Sometimes in life you might connect with an artist in discovering music to get you through something. Dealing with anxiety or just down for the day. That’s what Kid Cudi was to me. Kids tell me that kind of thing all the time and I take that to heart and that’s why I do everything I do. I remember somebody out there is listening to me. I got somebody through the next day. I got somebody through their day and that shit is amazing. That touches me. That resonates with me. For real, 100 percent.”

On Jack Boys:

“It’s just a body of work made with a few of my friends and people I’ve always made music with since day one. It’s just fun and something that’s endearing and cool. It kind of like, wakes up the minds of people that might not know about Don Toliver or people that know about Sheck Wes and makes them want to know more.”

Also in the Winter issue, XXL catches up with Fetty Wap, Young M.A, Doja Cat and Lil Durk and features Show & Proves on Lil TJay, Pop Smoke, Calboy and Melii. There are also articles on the controversial history of female rappers and ghostwriting, Kanye West’s most shocking moves over the past two decades and a piece on some of hip-hop’s rookie managers. The issue will be on stands everywhere on Dec. 31, 2019.

Rayscorruptedmind