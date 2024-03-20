Beyoncé has always been revered as one of your favorite rapper's favorite rapper. Trina named the pop icon as such last year—to the surprise of many. The BeyHive knows their Queen can spit a mean 16. While hip-hop awaits that complete hip-hop album from Beyoncé, she's currently in what was thought to be country mode for the upcoming release of her Act II: Cowboy Carter album. While there's a bit of a disclaimer on that, the upcoming LP looks like it will feature at least one rapper and maybe some more.

Don't Call Beyoncé's Album Country

Despite releasing two songs—"Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" on Feb. 11 during the Super Bowl—that embody the country vibes she surprised everyone with, this album is not centered around the genre. The track bearing her home state's name debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, scoring a major feat for Beyoncé on a chart she had never topped prior. As celebratory as that is, she informed everyone that, "This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé album," in an Instagram post debuting the album cover on March 19.

Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant. This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history. The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work. I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound. I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!

Travis Scott May Be the Rapper on Beyoncé's New Album

After the 32-time Grammy award-winning singer revealed the cover art and confirmed she has a "few surprises on the album," an Instagram ad began making its rounds. In the ad, a snippet of a song that is assumed to be featured on the album is heard. While no names nor a tracklist have been shared, fans think its Travis Scott's voice in the preview.

The singing sounds of "Yeahhh, yeah, yeah" erupt over a synthesized beat straight out of the 1980s. La Flame supporters across social media believe he'll be making an appearance on Cowboy Carter. The collaboration makes sense just for the Texas connection alone: they're both from Houston.

Travis Scott may not be the only rapper on the LP. Jay-Z, Bey's husband, could very well make an appearance, too. Beyoncé never needs a feature from Hov, but when they unite on a track, it's a momentous occasion. They delivered Everything Is Love, an entire album together in 2018, and the result was a well-deserved Grammy win. After further championing his wife at the Grammys this past February, hearing them on the same track would be a gift to not only the BeyHive but rap fans everywhere.

There's a week left to wait to find out how much rap energy will be included on Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter, arriving March 29.

