Jay-Z’s Most Memorable Lines From His Speech for Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at 2024 Grammys

Jay-Z lived up to the title of the award he received at the 2024 Grammys tonight by criticizing the Recording Academy during his speech and making quite an impact. The Brooklyn-bred rap mogul had several memorable lines that resonated with artists and those viewing the TV broadcast from home as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Hov graced the stage with his eldest daughter Blue Ivy while Beyoncé stood up in the audience in support. She watched her husband take home an award that highlights his remarkable achievements in both his music and business careers. The Roc Nation leader is the second artist to receive the honor. Dr. Dre himself earned the award last year. During his speech, Jay-Z criticized the Grammys for his wife Beyoncé's Album of the Year snubs.

Take a look at the important quotes from Jay-Z's speech below.

"How far we've come [since] Will Smith and them, Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, winning they first Grammy in ’89, and boycotting because it wasn't televised. In ’98, I took a page out of they book. I was nominated for Best Rap Album. DMX had dropped two albums that year, they both were number one. Shout-out to DMX. He wasn't nominated at all, so I boycotted and I watched the Grammys. I'm just saying, we want y'all to get it right. We love y'all. We want y'all to get it right. At least get it close to right."

"I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work."

"Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category."

"When I get nervous I tell the truth."

"Just in life, you gotta keep showing up. You gotta just keep showing up until they give you those accolades you feel you deserve until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time, you feel me?"

See Jay-Z's entire Grammys speech below.

Watch Jay-Z's Speech After Being Presented With the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award