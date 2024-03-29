Post Malone Brings His Country Spirit on Beyoncé’s New Song ‘Levii’s Jeans’

Post Malone and Beyoncé come together in true Texas fashion for the new song "Levii's Jeans."

Beyoncé Collabs With Post Malone

On Friday (March 29), Beyoncé delivered her much-talked-about country (but not so country) album, Cowboy Carter. One of the songs that features a hip-hop connection is "Levii's Jeans," which finds Post Malone teaming up with Bey. It's a fitting collaboration considering both artists hail from Texas: Beyoncé from Houston; Post Malone from Dallas, though he was born in Syracuse, N.Y. The track gives a nod to the denim brand made famous by cowboys everywhere.

Over a bed of charging guitars, Queen Bey sings seductive come-ons.

"I'm lookin' super hot (I'm hot)/I got the perfect pose (She snappin')/I'm a f**kin' animal (She sexy)/I'm a f**kin' centerfold (She rep it)/Saddle up, I love to go (Saddle up, I love to go)," she coos to her cowboy.

Posty counters by saluting his cowgirl.

"Love it when you tease me in them jeans, girl, you don't need designer/And when that thing on hydroplane, baby girl, you the pilot/And I ramble on, I could go on, but I'm goin' on silent (I'm goin' on silent)/So hop out the phone and bring that s**t on ’cause I'm goin' nosedive (I'm goin' nosedive)," he rap-sings on the track.

While Beyoncé has been rocking plenty of cowboy hats recently and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em" in February, Beyoncé insists Cowboy Carter is not a country album.

"This ain’t a Country album," Beyoncé wrote. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

The new LP serves as Act II to three-act album series, with Renaissance being the first.

Travis Scott Was Rumored to Appear on Beyoncé's Album

Before Bey's album arrived, rap fans thought Travis Scott was going to be one of the featured artists. She shared the cover art for the project on March 19, which ignited the talk shortly after. Fans thought they heard La Flame's voice singing in a snippet of a song from the album that was used as promotion across Instagram. However, there's no Travis feature on the final album.

Check out Beyoncé's new song "Levii's Jeans" featuring Post Malone below.

Listen to Beyoncé's "Levii's Jeans" featuring Post Malone