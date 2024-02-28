See Video of Travis Scott’s Mansion Sitting on Massive Hillside Crack

Video has emerged of Travis Scott's California mansion sitting precariously on top of a massive hillside crack.

See Video of Travis Scott's Mansion Sitting on a Massive Hillside Crack

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), a birds-eye view clip of Travis Scott's $23.5 million mansion in Brentwood, Calif. was shared with TMZ. In the clip below, an enormous crack can be seen perforating through the entire hillside where La Flame's residence is nestled. The crack reportedly formed after the state experienced record-breaking rain throughout the month of February, with more rain scheduled for this week. The storms appeared to have saturated Scott's hillside, where five additional homes also sit, and could become dangerous in the next few weeks.

According to the celebrity news site, the local fire department informed residents the cracks appear to just be in about four feet of topsoil, but they are growing worried about the next batch of rain hitting California. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety is inspecting the hillside to see if evacuations are necessary. For now, Travis Scott's home appears to be safe.

ScHoolboy Q's House Damaged by California Storms

Travis Scott's house isn't the only one that was affected by California's storms. ScHoolboy Q hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, back on Feb. 14 to jokingly announce that his latest album Blue Lips would now serve as a GoFundMe to raise money to repair his Los Angeles home. Q unfortunately got hit pretty hard, and a video shared to X gave fans a tour of the extensive flooding damage done.

