Travis Scott Wins Performer of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

The 2024 XXL Awards Board has spoken, and Travis Scott has been crowned Performer of the Year.

Travis Scott rocked stages all across the country last year, culminating with him being named Performer of the Year for this year's XXL Awards, announced on Monday (Feb. 19). The Texas rapper was definitely outside in 2023, embarking on the massive Circus Maximus Tour, headlining several festivals as well as performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

La Flame won the award over 50 Cent, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rod Wave, Doja Cat and Lil Uzi Vert, who were also nominated in the category and all rocked stages across the country on tour in 2023.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Performer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Travis Scott follows in the footsteps of Kendrick Lamar, who was the POTY in 2023. K Dot won the award after embarking on his massive The Big Steppers Tour in 2022, which saw the Compton, Calif. rapper perform over 70 shows on three continents along with Baby Keem and pgLang signee Tanna Leone. Last April, during during the European leg of the trek, Kendrick broke a record previously held by Drake for the highest-grossing tour headlined by a rapper.

That wasn't the former Top Dawg Ent. rapper's only win last year. Kendrick also nabbed Male Rapper of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Album of the Year for his latest LP Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.